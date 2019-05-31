Telangana ICET 2019 preliminary answer key date

Hyderabad

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Hyderabad, May 31: The Telangana ICET 2019 preliminary answer key will be declared soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

This year the exams were conducted on May 23 and 24. There is a likelihood that the results may be declared today. If not today, students can expect the same by tomorrow.

The final answer keys would be released only a week after the preliminary answer keys are released. The same once released will be available on tsche.ac.in.

How to download TS ICET 2019 preliminary answer key:

Go to tsche.ac.in

Click on ICET

Click on download answer key

Enter required details

Submit

View answer key

Download answer key

Take a printout

Hyderabad Fact Check Po.no Candidate's Name Votes Party 1 Asaduddin Owaisi 517471 AIMIM 2 Dr. Bhagavanth Rao 235285 BJP + More Details