    Telangana ICET 2019 preliminary answer key date

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Hyderabad, May 31: The Telangana ICET 2019 preliminary answer key will be declared soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    This year the exams were conducted on May 23 and 24. There is a likelihood that the results may be declared today. If not today, students can expect the same by tomorrow.

    The final answer keys would be released only a week after the preliminary answer keys are released. The same once released will be available on tsche.ac.in.

    How to download TS ICET 2019 preliminary answer key:

    • Go to tsche.ac.in
    • Click on ICET
    • Click on download answer key
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View answer key
    • Download answer key
    • Take a printout
    telangana answer key

    Story first published: Friday, May 31, 2019, 8:58 [IST]
