Telangana BJP chief under house arrest; Party approaches HC for urgent hearing

Hyderabad, Nov 28: Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has been put under house arrest in his Karimnagar residence with heavy deployment of police forces. He was detained while he was proceeding for his Praja Sangama Yatra on Sunday night.

The state chief was put under house arrest after he was detained while proceeding to the Nirmal district for his Praja Sangrama Yatra on Sunday night. The yatra was scheduled to begin on Monday, according to a report.

In this matter, the BJP has approached Telangana High Court. The HC will hear the matter on an urgent basis.

Telangana | Police denied permission for state BJP president Bandi Sanjay's Praja Sangrama Yatra and didn't allow BJP cadres to go to Bhainsa town in Nirmal district.



BJP has approached Telangana High Court. The HC will hear the matter on an urgent basis pic.twitter.com/Xl5EnGWGNX — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2022

The Telangana police on Sunday night detained Bandi Sanjay and sent him back to Karimnagar after the police denied permission. The police did not give permission for the same citing the communally sensitive situation.

Bandi Sanjay was stopped by the police in Jagtial district and asked to return. He was on his way to Nirmal for the foot march.

Following his detention, tension was reported in Jagtial and Nirmal districts after BJP workers staged protests. The Telanagan BJP alleged that some of its party workers were injured during the police action.

The party also demanded that the state government immediately give approval for the march and the public meeting.

BJP approaches Telangana HC

BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya in a tweet alleged that Telangana police under instructions from KCR denied permission for Praja Sangrama Yatra.

Malviya also said that BJP Telangana has approached the High Court for an urgent hearing.

BJP Telangana has approached the High Court for an urgent hearing, after police, under instructions from KCR, denied permission for #PrajaSangramaYatra. Last night, BJP president Bandi Sanjay and cadres were not allowed to go to Bhainsa.



KCR can’t stop BJP’s rise in Telangana… — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 28, 2022

"BJP Telangana has approached the High Court for an urgent hearing, after police, under instructions from KCR, denied permission for Praja Sangrama Yatra. Last night, BJP president Bandi Sanjay and cadres were not allowed to go to Bhainsa. KCR can't stop BJP's rise in Telangana," said BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya in a tweet.

Bhainsa town witnessed clashes between groups belonging to different communities last year and in 2020.

Monday, November 28, 2022, 12:14 [IST]