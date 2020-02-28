TBSE Hall Ticket 2020 released: Important notification out

Hyderabad

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Hyderabad, Feb 28: The TBSE Hall Ticket 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The hall ticket was released by the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education or TBSE. This year a total of 9,65,839 students are appearing for the Telangana Inter Exam 2020. The exam will conducted from March 4 to March 21 2020 at 1,339 centres. The second year exams will commence on March 5 and end on March 23 2020.

"The hall tickets are placed in the TSBIE website: tsbie.cgg.gov.in and all the students can download the hall tickets from the website from the website from 28-02.2020, 12.00 noon onwards. Chief Superintendents are clearly instructed and informed that the hall tickets downloaded by the students need not be signed by anybody. Nobody shall insist for signature of any authority on these downloaded hall tickets," the official notification reads. The hall tickets are available on tsbie.cgg.gov.in.