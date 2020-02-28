  • search
Trending Delhi Riots
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TBSE Hall Ticket 2020 released: Important notification out

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Feb 28: The TBSE Hall Ticket 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    TBSE Hall Ticket 2020 released: Important notification out

    The hall ticket was released by the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education or TBSE. This year a total of 9,65,839 students are appearing for the Telangana Inter Exam 2020. The exam will conducted from March 4 to March 21 2020 at 1,339 centres. The second year exams will commence on March 5 and end on March 23 2020.

    "The hall tickets are placed in the TSBIE website: tsbie.cgg.gov.in and all the students can download the hall tickets from the website from the website from 28-02.2020, 12.00 noon onwards. Chief Superintendents are clearly instructed and informed that the hall tickets downloaded by the students need not be signed by anybody. Nobody shall insist for signature of any authority on these downloaded hall tickets," the official notification reads. The hall tickets are available on tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

    More HYDERABAD News

    Read more about:

    hyderabad admit card

    Story first published: Friday, February 28, 2020, 16:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 28, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X