Stone pelting on Chandrababu Naidu's convoy, tension prevails in Nandigama

Hyderabad

oi-Deepika S

Hyderabad, Nov 04: TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu's convoy was attacked in Nandigama, NTR district earlier today. His chief security officer has been injured in the incident.

"The incident took place at 6:30pm. One stone was thrown by unknown miscreants. CSO Madhav was injured, probe on," said CP, NTR district.

Story first published: Friday, November 4, 2022, 23:01 [IST]