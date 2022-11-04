YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Stone pelting on Chandrababu Naidu's convoy, tension prevails in Nandigama

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Hyderabad, Nov 04: TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu's convoy was attacked in Nandigama, NTR district earlier today. His chief security officer has been injured in the incident.

    TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu
    TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu

    "The incident took place at 6:30pm. One stone was thrown by unknown miscreants. CSO Madhav was injured, probe on," said CP, NTR district.

    Comments

    More hyderabad News  

    Read more about:

    chandrababu naidu

    Story first published: Friday, November 4, 2022, 23:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 4, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X