Starting today, Hyderabad pubs to go silent after 10 pm

    Hyderabad, Sep 12: The Telangana High Court on Monday issued interim orders banning music or any other sound in Hyderabad pubs and bars between 10 pm and 6 am. The court wondered how pubs could operate in residential areas and near schools since this is not allowed under the Excise Act.

    Representational Image
    The high court has asked the excise department to file a response in this regard.

    The court was hearing hearing several petitions that have complained about the increasing noise at night.

    The court also made it clear that no sound system will be allowed between 10 pm and 6 am.

    The high court has issued notices to the Commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda on the issue.

    According to NDTV report, the Hyderabad city police had planned to launch an initiative against noise pollution after 10 pm after several complaints were filed by citizens about noise from nearby pubs.

    Citizens were also concerned that regulars coming out drunk, may pose a threat on the road.

    According to the City Police Act and the Noise Pollution Regulation and Control Act, loudspeakers allowed in pubs as well as the city only up to 10 pm.

