SSC Public exams 2020: Update on coronavirus masks

Hyderabad

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Hyderabad, Mar 18: The SSC Public exams 2020 will be commence on March 19 2020. More details will be available on the official website.

IT has now been announced that students appearing for the exams will be allowed to wear masks. The decision was taken by the Education Department of Telangana to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In all 5,34,903 students have registered for the exams to be held between March 19 and April 6 2020. In order to prevent large gatherings, students would be allowed to enter the exam halls starting at 8.30 am.

There are 2,530 examination centres and 2,350 chief superintendents and departmental officers have been appointed. Special rooms have been arranged for students who have a cough or cold. Hand sanitisers and liquid hand wash are also arranged. The halls tickets are available on bse.telangana.gov.in.