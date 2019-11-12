SSC fake certificate racket busted

Hyderabad

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Hyderabad, Nov 12: Three persons have been arrested for preparing fake SSC certificates. The Hyderabad police seized two original and two fake Staff Selection Commission certificates.

The police also seized a CPU, mouse, computer screen, one colour printer, three stamps of (A.J.S, J.D, AJS), one stamp pad and one green pen from their possession.

The accused were cheating students by forging the signature of the Additional Joint Secretary and issued the certificate and charged money.

"On November 11, the sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, West Zone team, apprehended three persons Mohd Ibrahim Ali Khan, Suresh Kumar and Mohd Arif, who were preparing fake confirmation certificates of SSC." The accused have been handed over to the SHO concerned and further investigation is one.