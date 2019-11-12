  • search
Trending Maharashtra Ayodhya Verdict
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SSC fake certificate racket busted

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Nov 12: Three persons have been arrested for preparing fake SSC certificates. The Hyderabad police seized two original and two fake Staff Selection Commission certificates.

    The police also seized a CPU, mouse, computer screen, one colour printer, three stamps of (A.J.S, J.D, AJS), one stamp pad and one green pen from their possession.

    SSC fake certificate racket busted
    Representational Image

    The accused were cheating students by forging the signature of the Additional Joint Secretary and issued the certificate and charged money.

    SSC CGL Final Result 2017 lates update on date and time

    "On November 11, the sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, West Zone team, apprehended three persons Mohd Ibrahim Ali Khan, Suresh Kumar and Mohd Arif, who were preparing fake confirmation certificates of SSC." The accused have been handed over to the SHO concerned and further investigation is one.

    More HYDERABAD News

    Read more about:

    ssc hyderabad

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 8:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue