Shocking accident caught on cam: 3 killed in bike accident in Hyderabad

oi-Prakash KL

Hyderabad, Sep 12: In a shocking incident, three people including a woman died in a road accident at Medchal near Hyderabad on the early hours of Monday.

The scary incident was was captured on CCTV footage and the clip has now gone viral on social media sites.

In the video, a man is trying to cross a road when a speeding two wheeler hits. The bikeer lost balance and falls down. The truck, which coming behind the bike, runs over them.

Scary footage of the #Medchal accident. Three persons, including a women died in this horrific accident. Over speeding by the two wheeler seems to be the cause. Man crossing the road almost made it when he was hit. We need more pedestrian crossings. #RoadAccident #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/SadAT6QVy1 — Revathi (@revathitweets) September 12, 2022

The clip show the onlookers running for him.

However, reports in the local media claim that the three died on the spot.

The biker was trying to overtake the truck which was reportedly carrying iron roads from Hyderabad to Medchal. The deceased were yet to be identified even as Medchal cops are investigating the case.

The accident caused traffic jam on the busy highway and cops cleared the traffic.

Story first published: Monday, September 12, 2022, 18:05 [IST]