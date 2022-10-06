The Ghost has 'Boring Story & Screenplay': The 'first review' on net about Nagarjuna-starrer

RRR's Oscar campaign officially takes off, makers submit the film in 14 categories

Hyderabad

oi-Prakash KL

Hyderabad, Oct 10: SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' has officially kicked off the Oscar campaign by nominating the movie in 14 categories including for Best Actor, Best Visual Effects and Best Director.

Los Angeles Times reporter Jen Yamato was the first to tweet about the development. On his social media account, he wrote, "The filmmaker's son SS Karthikeya announced the news on Twitter. He wrote, "With the sweat and passion of our fantastic cast & crew - unending love from you all has got us till here. ❤️🙏 Getting here is a dream by itself; Love from all over the world! ❤️❤️❤️ Waiting for destiny to unravel and wishing us the best! 🙏🏻 #RRRForOscars🤞🏻 #RRR. [sic]"

Furious fans storm Twitter after RRR fails to make the Oscars cut

SS Karthikeya, son of SS Rajamouli, formally announced that the movie has been submitted for the Oscars 2023. "With the sweat and passion of our fantastic cast & crew - unending love from you all has got us till here. ❤️🙏 Getting here is a dream by itself; Love from all over the world! ❤️❤️❤️ Waiting for destiny to unravel and wishing us the best! 🙏🏻 [sic]," he posted.

Here is the list of categories:

1. Best Actor (both Jr NTR & Ram Charan)

2. Best Director (SS Rajamouli)

3. Best Visual Effects (V. Srinivas Mohan)

4. Best Original song (Naatu Naatu)

5. Best Original Screenplay

6. Best Original Score ( MM Keeravani)

7. Best Film Editing (A. Sreekar Prasad)

8. Best Sound (RaghuNath Kemisetty, Boloy Kumar Doloi, Rahul Karpe)

9. Best Supporting Actress (Alia Bhatt)

10. Best Supporting Actor (Ajay Devgn)

11. Best Cinematography (K. K. Senthil Kumar)

12. Best Production Design (Sabu Cyril)

13. Best costume Design (Rama Rajamouli)

14. Best Makeup & Hair Styling (Nalla Srinu, Senapathi Naidu)

'RRR" stars Junior NTR and Ram Charan with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn doing extended cameos. It centers on two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), and their fight against the British Raj.

The movie turned out to be one of the hits of 2022 in the Indian cinema by minting over Rs 1,000 crore at the worldwide box office.

The fans of Junior NTR and Ram Charan were disappointed after the Film Federation of India as they choose Gujarati film 'Chhello Show' as India's official entry to Oscars 2023.

Although it failed to become India's entry to the Oscars, the movie, except for Best Motion Picture, can be nominated for other mainstream categories.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, October 6, 2022, 11:22 [IST]