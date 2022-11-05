RRR box office collection in Japan: SS Rajamouli's flick likely to beat '3 Idiots' record

TRS, BJP are two sides of same coin: Rahul Gandhi in Telangana

Hyderabad, Nov 05: SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', which has Junior NTR and Ram Charan Teja in the leads, was released to a huge hype in Japan on October 21.

The movie had registered good occupancy in theatres after seeing the light of the day in 209 screens and 31 Imax screens across 44 cities.

As per the reports in the Telugu media, 'RRR' has grossed around Rs 7.5 crore at the Japan box office in two weeks. The movie had become the highest-ever collection made by an Indian film in Japan in the first week after grossing over Rs 4 crore.

However, the current trend indicates that 'RRR' is unlikely to become the highest-grossing Indian film in Japan.

Rajinikanth's 'Muthu' holds the record of the highest-grossing Indian film at the Japan box office by earning Rs 22.25 crore. It is followed by SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali 2' which minted Rs 18.36 crore. Aamir Khan's '3 Idiots' is in third place by making Rs 9.46 crore.

The Ram Charan and Junior NTR-starrer is expected to beat the record of '3 Idiots'. It has to be noted that these are not official numbers but are shared by trade trackers on the internet.

'RRR" stars Junior NTR and Ram Charan with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn doing extended cameos. It centers on two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), and their fight against the British Raj.

The movie turned out to be one of the hits of 2022 in the Indian cinema by minting over Rs 1,000 crore at the worldwide box office.

On the other hand, SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' has officially kicked off the Oscar campaign by nominating the movie in 14 categories including for Best Actor, Best Visual Effects and Best Director.