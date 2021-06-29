Hyderabad residents marvel as rainbow-coloured halo seen around the sun

Online classes for Class 1 to PG from July 1: Telangana govt

Hyderabad

Hyderabad, June 29: The Telangana government has decided to hold from July 1 online classes for students from KG to PG in view of the pandemic situation.

"Government, after careful examination, hereby permit opening of schools, junior colleges, degree colleges, technical colleges and all other educational institutions in online mode on various digital/TV/T-SAT platforms from July 1 in the state," the official notice said.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed that online classes be conducted for students in view of COVID- 19, State Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy said.

Accordingly, it was decided to conduct the classes for students from the primary to the postgraduate-level, she told reporters. The state government had earlier sought to allow offline (physical) classes from July 1. She urged the management of private schools to collect only month-wise tuition fees as per a government order issued earlier.

The government also directed all the Private unaided recognised schools, affiliated to State Board, CBSE, ICSE & other international Boards, not to increase any kind of fees during the academic year 2021-22 & shall charge only tuition fee on monthly basis.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 11:55 [IST]