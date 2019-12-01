  • search
    41-year-old man held for sending 'obscene' photos to friend's daughter in Hyderabad

    By PTI
    Hyderabad, Dec 1: A 41-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sending obscene pictures and messages to his friend's minor daughter, from his mobile, police said on Sunday.

    The accused was arrested on Saturday based on a complaint filed by the father of the 17-year-old girl, a college student, alleging the former had sent the obscene photos and messages to his daughter's mobile phone.

    A case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the man and he was arrested, they said.

