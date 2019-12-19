  • search
    Man held for raping 14-year-old girl

    Hyderabad, Dec 18 (PTI): A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in Jogulamba Gadwal district of Telangana after which he was arrested along with his friend who too had tried to sexually assault her, police said on Wednesday.

    The 22-year-old man called the girl to his house on some pretext on Tuesday and raped her.

    Later, he called his friend who also tried to rape her, but her father after hearing her cries reached the spot and the duo fled, a police official said.

    Following a complaint, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the duo was taken into custody, the official said.

    rape girl telangana crime against women

    Story first published: Thursday, December 19, 2019, 9:40 [IST]
