Link to check Osmania University Revaluation Result 2019

Hyderabad

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Hyderabad, Sep 04: The Osmania University Revaluation Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results were declared for the UG courses. The university it may be recalled had declared the degree exam results for the various exams that were held in June and July. The results are available on osmania.ac.in.

How to check Osmania University Revaluation Result 2019:

Go to osmania.ac.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout