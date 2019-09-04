Keep youself updated with latestHyderabad News
Link to check Osmania University Revaluation Result 2019
Hyderabad
Hyderabad, Sep 04: The Osmania University Revaluation Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.
The results were declared for the UG courses. The university it may be recalled had declared the degree exam results for the various exams that were held in June and July. The results are available on osmania.ac.in.
How to check Osmania University Revaluation Result 2019:
- Go to osmania.ac.in
- Click on the result link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download results
- Take a printout