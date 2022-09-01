YouTube
    KCR condoles passing away of Sonia Gandhi’s mother

    Hyderabad, Sep 1: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed condolence over the demise of Congress president Sonia Gandhi's mother Paola Maino.

    Rao conveyed his condolences to Sonia Gandhi and other members of the bereaved family, a CMO release said late on Wednesday.

    Paolo Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday and her funeral took place on Tuesday, Congress has said in Delhi.

    Thursday, September 1, 2022, 15:40 [IST]
    X