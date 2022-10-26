'Kantara' outperforms 'Sardar', 'Godfather', 'Prince' in Telugu box office during Diwali weekend

Hyderabad, Oct 26: Rishab Shetty-starrer 'Kantara' has emerged as winner at the box office in Andhra and Telangana in the Diwali weekend. The movie has outperformed new releases including Karthi's 'Sardar' and Vishnu Manchu's 'Ginna'.

In the extended Diwali weekend (Septmeber 21-25), 'Kantara' has made over Rs 10 crore from the Andhra and Telangana box office. The gross collection of the movie till date is over Rs 25 crore from the two states.

Karthi's 'Sardar' is at the second place by earning around Rs 8 crore from the two Telugu-speaking states. Interestingly, 'Ori Devuda', originally made in Telugu, has made lesser business than the dubbed films like 'Kantara' and 'Sardar' by raking in around Rs 6 crore.

Sivakarthikeyan's 'Prince' is in the fifth place in the list of top earners at the Andhra and Telangana box office during Diwali. It has made around Rs 5 crore. American superhero film 'Black Adam' has raked in Rs 1.7 crore at Andhra and Telangana box office.

Chiranjeevi's Navaratri release 'Godfather' made over Rs 1 crore in the extended weekend. The gross collection of this flick is over Rs 100 crore.

Last but not the least, the Telugu flick has raked in around Rs 80 lakh at the two Telugu-speaking states.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 7:25 [IST]