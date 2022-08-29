YouTube
  • search
Trending Viral News Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    In 5 years, Telangana govt has given over 4.5 cr sarees for Bathukamma festival

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Hyderabad, Aug 29: The Telangana Government has distributed over 4.79 crore Bathukamma sarees free of cost to women above 18 who are registered in food security cards, since 2017 with an expenditure of over Rs 1,466 crore.

    As a result of the free sarees scheme, the power loom operators got a chance to get employment throughout the year and salaries of weavers increased and their living standards improved, an official government release said on Sunday.

    In 5 years, Telangana govt has given over 4.5 cr sarees for Bathukamma festival
    Representational Image

    The state government had launched the Bathukamma sarees distribution programme in 2017 with the objective of ensuring respectable income to weavers and offer sarees to women for the festivities. Bathukamma is a floral festival that is celebrated across the state in which flowers are stacked up and the word means 'festival of life' representing womanhood.

    The state government has recently launched 'Nethanna Insurance Scheme' on the lines of 'Rythu Bhima' which is being implemented for farmers. In case of death of the insured person during the insurance period of this scheme, Rs 5 lakh will be deposited to the nominee within 10 days as per the scheme.

    Suspended Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh arrested again, 2 days after bailSuspended Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh arrested again, 2 days after bail

    The state government is providing 40 per cent subsidy on yarn, dyes and chemicals purchased by handloom workers, master weavers, handloom societies and Telangana State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society Limited under 'Cheneta Mitra' scheme, it said. The subsidy is directly credited to their bank account. Till now, 20,501 beneficiaries have been given subsidies worth Rs 24.09 crore.

    Comments

    More hyderabad News  

    Read more about:

    registered telangana saree festival

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X