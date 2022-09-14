YouTube
    Hyderabad Liberation Day: Telangana Guv inaugurates exhibition

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Hyderabad, Sep 14: Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan today said celebrating the diamond jubilee of Hyderabad Liberation Day is a fitting tribute to those people who fought relentlessly against the then Nizam rulers. She inaugurated an exhibition of freedom fighters of the then Hyderabad state and artists organised by the Union Culture Ministry and Press Information Bureau and Central Bureau of Communication of the Information and Broadcasting ministry.

    Speaking on the occasion, the Governor recalled the sacrifices made by the people and the atrocities against them in the region. She also appreciated the role students and youth played then and said youth are always in the forefront against any oppressing activities in society.

    Remembering the unparalleled role played by the then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the governor said union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the year-long Diamond Jubilee celebrations on 17th of this month marking the Hyderabad liberation day.

    She also felicitated many freedom fighters and their family members on the occasion.

    Earlier, the Central government announced that they are going to celebrate the year-long Telangana Liberation Day. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the event to be held on September 17.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 16:33 [IST]
    X