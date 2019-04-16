Hyderabad: Joyalukkas to open new outlet in AS Rao Nagar; Bollywood star Kajol Devgan to be present

  • search
    By Anuj Cariappa
    Hyderabad, April 2019: The world's favourite jeweller, Joyalukkas, will further expand its presence in India with the inauguration of a brand-new showroom in A.S. Rao Nagar, Hyderabad.  The grand inauguration of the showroom is scheduled on 17th April 2019 and Joyalukkas Brand Ambassador, iconic Bollywood star, Kajol Devgan will inaugurate the showroom.

    "Hyderabad is special for us.  Our customers' support and patronage has encouraged us to expand our presence here" said Joy Alukkas, Chairman & MD, Joyalukkas Group.

    Kajol Devgan the Joyalukkas Brand Ambassador said, "I am extremely excited to be a part of the new Joyalukkas showroom and I will have the pleasure of meeting thousands of jewellery lovers who come for the grand opening. I look forward to meeting them all at Joyalukkas."

    The new showroom will offer its customers the same world-class shopping jewellery experience expected from brand Joyalukkas.  For diamond lovers, the new showroom will have a dedicated floor for diamond jewellery, covering the latest in trend, style and design.  To celebrate the opening, Joyalukkas has announced a 'Free Sure Gifts' offer to reward every customer for their purchase.

    Mr. Joy Alukkas, Chairman & MD, Joyalukkas Group said "The brand-new showroom in A.S. Rao Nagar, Hyderabad is a step further to our vision 2020 of having 200 showrooms across the world.  Our vision is to ornament the world and hence we are spreading our presence to make Joyalukkas accessible to every jewellery lover around the world.  I cordially invite all the residents in and around A.S. Rao Nagar to visit our new showroom, explore our exclusive traditional Hyderabadi jewellery collection and take advantage of our best in products, services and our 'Free Sure Gifts' offer."

    During the inaugural 'Free Sure Gifts' offer period, customers will be presented with free home appliances on every purchase.  Customers can avail the exclusive celebratory offer across all showrooms in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.  Apart from the above offer, patrons can also enjoy free maintenance and a one-year free insurance on all jewellery purchased at Joyalukkas.

    Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion dollar global conglomerate, with varied business interests. The group operates its various business operations across UAE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Singapore, Malaysia, UK,USA and India. The group businesses include Jewellery, Money Exchange, Fashion & Silks and Malls. Joyalukkas employs over 8,000 professionals across the world, and is one of the most awarded and recognized Jewellery retail chains in the world.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 10:50 [IST]
