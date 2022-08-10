Papulosquamous disorder patient sent to govt hospital in Hyderabad to rule out monkeypox

Hyderabad: Father beats 3 year old girl to death

Hyderabad

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Hyderabad, Aug 10: A three-year-old girl, hospitalised after being thrashed allegedly by her father, died on Tuesday, police said.

The girl was hit with a ladle for not coming out of the washroom. Also, the man allegedly banged her against the floor in their house on Saturday. The injured girl was admitted to a hospital where she died on Tuesday, said the police.

In a police complaint, the mother of the girl, her third child, said the husband pushed her down when she intervened. Then, he picked the girl up and banged her against the floor, the mother said in the complaint, news agency PTI reported.

15-year-old girl injects boyfriend’s HIV positive blood into her veins to prove her love

The complainant got married to the man in 2015 and they have four daughters. She is at present 8 months pregnant, the police said.

Based on the complaint, a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Juvenile Justice Act was registered and the man was taken into custody, they said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 8:48 [IST]