YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Hyderabad choked, vehicles swept away due to heavy downpour | Watch

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Hyderabad, Oct 13: Telangana's capital Hyderabad on Wednesday night received heavy rains which caused inundation in several parts of the city, including Begumpet, Borabanda, Panjagutta and Kukatpally.

    Car, bikes, and light vehicles were washed away in Yousufguda and Borabanda areas after rain lashed the city for over two hours and roads and residences of the people were also submerged, reported India Today.

    Hyderabad choked, vehicles swept away due to heavy downpour | Watch

    One person along with a two-wheeler was washed away in Borabanda and rescued by locals. The heavy flow of water also washed away several light motor vehicles in the city.

    The rainwater also entered several houses in low-lying areas which forced people to leave their houses at the night. The city dwellers also complain about not getting proper help from the local administration.

    Delhi: Heavy rains throws traffic into chaosDelhi: Heavy rains throws traffic into chaos

    The capital city can also receive moderate to heavy rainfall today, Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

    Comments

    More hyderabad News  

    Read more about:

    weather heavy rains heavy rainfall hyderabad india meteorological department

    Story first published: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 9:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 13, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X