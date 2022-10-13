Solar eclipse 2022: Tirumala temple to be shut due to eclipse on Oct 25

BEL Recruitment 2022 for Engineers: Salary up to Rs 55,000; Check for details here

RBI Recruitment 2022 last date Oct 14: Check post, Eligibility and how to apply

Hyderabad choked, vehicles swept away due to heavy downpour | Watch

Hyderabad

oi-Nitesh Jha

Hyderabad, Oct 13: Telangana's capital Hyderabad on Wednesday night received heavy rains which caused inundation in several parts of the city, including Begumpet, Borabanda, Panjagutta and Kukatpally.

Car, bikes, and light vehicles were washed away in Yousufguda and Borabanda areas after rain lashed the city for over two hours and roads and residences of the people were also submerged, reported India Today.

One person along with a two-wheeler was washed away in Borabanda and rescued by locals. The heavy flow of water also washed away several light motor vehicles in the city.

#WATCH | Hyderabad: A person in the Borabanda area along with his two-wheeler washed away, rescued by locals, as heavy rain lashes the city pic.twitter.com/kbTpef43jt — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2022

The rainwater also entered several houses in low-lying areas which forced people to leave their houses at the night. The city dwellers also complain about not getting proper help from the local administration.

Delhi: Heavy rains throws traffic into chaos

The capital city can also receive moderate to heavy rainfall today, Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 9:35 [IST]