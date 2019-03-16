  • search
    How to check Osmania University degree result 2019

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Hyderabad, Mar 16: The Osmania University degree result 2019 has been declared. the same is available on the official website.

    How to check Osmania University degree result 2019

    The OU has released the result for CBCS BA, B.Sc., B.Com. degree exams which were conducted in December 2018 and January 2019.

    The candidates who have applied for the recounting of marks of the M.A./M.Com/M.Sc Examinations held in the month of June/July 2018 have no change of marks. The results are available on www.osmania.ac.in.

    How to check Osmania University degree result 2019:

    • Go to www.osmania.ac.in
    • Click on the result tab
    • Click the relevant result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Saturday, March 16, 2019, 7:18 [IST]
