How to check Osmania University degree result 2019

Hyderabad

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Hyderabad, Mar 16: The Osmania University degree result 2019 has been declared. the same is available on the official website.

The OU has released the result for CBCS BA, B.Sc., B.Com. degree exams which were conducted in December 2018 and January 2019.

The candidates who have applied for the recounting of marks of the M.A./M.Com/M.Sc Examinations held in the month of June/July 2018 have no change of marks. The results are available on www.osmania.ac.in.

How to check Osmania University degree result 2019:

Go to www.osmania.ac.in

Click on the result tab

Click the relevant result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout