'HanuMan' teaser review: Fans want 'Adipurush' makers to take a cue

Hyderabad

oi-Prakash KL

Hyderabad, Nov 21: Filmmaker Prasanth Varma has stunned the cine goers across the country with the teaser from his upcoming movie 'HanuMan', which stars Teja Sajja and Amritha Aiyer.

Visually Appealing Teaser

The quality of the visuals have won unanimous appreciation with many netizens jabbing the makers of Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush' to learn from the 'HanuMan' team on making visually-appealing film. The teaser of this mega-budget flick, which also has Saif Ali Khan in key role, was widely praised while the 'Adipurush' teaser was widely criticised by fans and critics for below-average visuals.

'HanuMan' is a superhero film with mythological touch. The teaser captures people's imagination from the very first second with visuals and the background voice saying 'Ram'. The Sanskrit and the lines of Hanuman Chalisa sync well with the visuals.

Last but not the least, the visuals forming Lord Hanuman on the mountains and in the final shot (on the iceberg with the tail wagging) are some of the best moments in the teaser.

'Drishyam 2' box office collection: Ajay Devgn-starrer to cross Rs 75-crore mark on day 4

Netizens Slam 'Adipurush'

"This VFX team put more efforts in just teaser than the VFX team for whole adipurush movie... Excited to experience this," a netizen mocked 'Adipurush' makers while hailing the clip of 'HanuMan'. Another person wrote, "Even iam a prabhas fan...this teaser VFX is completely 100 times better than Adipurush. [sic]"

A user, responding to the 'HanuMan' teaser on YouTube, said, "I had expectations from Adipurush but this is 1000x better than Adipurush. [sic]"

"This has real goosebumps what we expected from Aadipurush. All love and support for this movie, it would be a blockbuster," a fan extended the support to the Prasanth Varma film.

The Telugu audience showered appreciation for the movie by trending the topic about the movie on Twitter.

Produced by Primeshow Entertainment, the film is set in the fictional village Anjanadri. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is playing an important role in the flick which is reportedly made with the budget of Rs 45 crore.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, November 21, 2022, 17:19 [IST]