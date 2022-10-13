'Godfather' 7-day box office collection: Here's how much Chiranjeevi-starrer collected in 1st week

Solar eclipse 2022: Tirumala temple to be shut due to eclipse on Oct 25

Hyderabad

oi-Prakash KL

Hyderabad, Oct 13: The performance of Chiranjeevi's much-hyped 'Godfather' at the worldwide box office has remained below-par in first week.

'Godfather' Collection (Break Up)

The film, which was released on October 5, has raked in Rs 63.7 crore with distributors' share of Rs 38.4 crore. In Andhra alone, the Telugu flick has earned Rs 31.5 crore with distributors' share of Rs 18.75 crore. Whereas the movie raked in Rs 12.2 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 8.75 crore.

The Mohan Raja-directorial has made Rs 7.8 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 3.38 crore. Interestingly, the movie has raked in Rs 9.3 crore with distributors' share of Rs 3.72 crore.

In the US, the Telugu film has earned Rs 9.5 crore in the first week. From the rest of the world, the movie has collected Rs 3.2 crore.

The worldwide collection of Chiranjeevi-starrer stands at Rs 93.5 crore with distributors' share of Rs 51.05 crore.

'Godfather' day box office collection: Here's how the film collected in 6 days

'Godfather', which has made a pre-release business of Rs 92 crore from the sale of theatrical rights, is a remake of Malayalam blockbuster film 'Lucifer' which starred Mohanlal, Manju Warrier and Vivek Oberoi in the leads. The Telugu version has Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara and Satya Dev enacting the same characters.

In the original, Prithviraj had done an extended cameo and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has done it in the Telugu version.

Story first published: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 16:55 [IST]