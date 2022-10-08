'Godfather' 3-day box office collection:After a slow start, Chiranjeevi-starrer takes off well

The Ghost has 'Boring Story & Screenplay': The 'first review' on net about Nagarjuna-starrer

oi-Prakash KL

Hyderabad, Oct 08: After a decent start, Chiranjeevi's 'Godfather' has managed to pull the audience to theatres in good numbers in Andhra and Telangana.

The early estimation coming from trade indicate that the film, which was released in over 1500 screens, has earned over Rs 40 crore at the Andhra and Telangana box office in three days. The Chiranjeevi-starrer had collected Rs 20.9 crore on the first day and added about Rs 11 crore on the second day.

As per the trade reports, after an average start, the film has managed to pull the audience to theatres in the two Telugu-speaking states. However, in most centres, outside these two states, the Chiranjeevi-starrer has failed to set the box office on fire.

The Mohan Raja directorial has collected over Rs 7.5 crore in Karnataka in three days while raking in $725,000 in the US.

The worldwide collection of the movie is estimated to have grossed over Rs 60 crore.

'Godfather', which has made a pre-release business of Rs 92 crore from the sale of theatrical rights, is a remake of Malayalam blockbuster film 'Lucifer' which starred Mohanlal, Manju Warrier and Vivek Oberoi in the leads. The Telugu version has Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara and Satya Dev enacting the same characters.

In the original, Prithviraj had done an extended cameo and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has done it in the Telugu version.

Story first published: Saturday, October 8, 2022, 9:17 [IST]