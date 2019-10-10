  • search
    Direct link to download Telangana Inter Reverification, Recounting result 2019

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Oct 10: The Telangana Inter Reverification, Recounting result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    Prior to this the TSBIE had released the second year supplementary result for the intermediate candidates in July. It may be recalled that this year the board landed in trouble after 3 lakh students failed in the TS Inter Annual exam which was held in March.

    The board was accused of causing technical and administrative glitches and several students had committed suicide too. The results are available on tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

    How to check Telangana Reverification Recounting Result 2019:

    • Go to tsbie.gov.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Thursday, October 10, 2019, 7:17 [IST]
