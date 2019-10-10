Keep youself updated with latestHyderabad News
Direct link to download Telangana Inter Reverification, Recounting result 2019
Hyderabad
Hyderabad, Oct 10: The Telangana Inter Reverification, Recounting result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.
Prior to this the TSBIE had released the second year supplementary result for the intermediate candidates in July. It may be recalled that this year the board landed in trouble after 3 lakh students failed in the TS Inter Annual exam which was held in March.
The board was accused of causing technical and administrative glitches and several students had committed suicide too. The results are available on tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
How to check Telangana Reverification Recounting Result 2019:
- Go to tsbie.gov.in
- Click on the result link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View result
- Download
- Take a printout