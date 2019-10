Direct link to download Osmania University BA, BBA, B.Com result 2019

Hyderabad

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Hyderabad, Oct 30: The Osmania University BA, BBA, B.Com result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

Those students who took the 6th semester exam can check their results. The exam was conducted in September 2019. The results are available on https://www.osmania.ac.in/examination-results.php.

