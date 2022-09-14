AP TET Result expected today: Passing criteria, steps to check here

As Godavari levels rise, Telangana CM instructs officials to be on alert

Hyderabad

oi-Deepika S

Hyderabad, Sep 14: AP TET Result: Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh will be releasing the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, AP TET result today.

Once declared, candidates can check their results on the APTEC official website.

AP TET exam 2022 was held from August 6 to 21, 2022.

The TET 2022 was conducted to select teachers for Classes 1 to 8. Candidates who excel in the exam would proceed to take part in the direct recruitment process and apply for the Teacher Recruitment Exams for a job in schools affiliated to the state government.

To clear the AP TET exam, candidates must obtain the minimum passing marks.

AP TET Result 2022 - Passing criteria

General: 60 percent and above

BC: 50 percent and above

SC, ST, PH and Ex-Servicemen: 40 percent and above

The AP Teachers Eligibility Test will be valid for a lifetime.

Tamil Nadu: Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) paper-I postponed

AP TET Result 2022: How to check?

Go to the official AP TET website - aptet.apcfss.in .

. Now, click on the AP TET August 2022 Result link

Login by providing the required details

Submit

Your AP TET Result 2022will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Story first published: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 7:53 [IST]