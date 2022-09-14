AP TET Result expected today: Passing criteria, steps to check here
Hyderabad,
Sep
14:
AP
TET
Result:
Department
of
School
Education,
Andhra
Pradesh
will
be
releasing
the
Andhra
Pradesh
Teacher
Eligibility
Test,
AP
TET
result
today.
Once declared, candidates can check their results on the APTEC official website.
AP TET exam 2022 was held from August 6 to 21, 2022.
The TET 2022 was conducted to select teachers for Classes 1 to 8. Candidates who excel in the exam would proceed to take part in the direct recruitment process and apply for the Teacher Recruitment Exams for a job in schools affiliated to the state government.
To clear the AP TET exam, candidates must obtain the minimum passing marks.
AP TET Result 2022 - Passing criteria
- General: 60 percent and above
- BC: 50 percent and above
- SC, ST, PH and Ex-Servicemen: 40 percent and above
The AP Teachers Eligibility Test will be valid for a lifetime.
Tamil Nadu: Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) paper-I postponed
AP TET Result 2022: How to check?
- Go to the official AP TET website - aptet.apcfss.in.
- Now, click on the AP TET August 2022 Result link
- Login by providing the required details
- Submit
- Your AP TET Result 2022will be displayed on the screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference