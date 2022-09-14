YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Viral News Explainer Coronavirus
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    AP TET Result expected today: Passing criteria, steps to check here

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Hyderabad, Sep 14: AP TET Result: Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh will be releasing the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, AP TET result today.
    Once declared, candidates can check their results on the APTEC official website.
    AP TET exam 2022 was held from August 6 to 21, 2022.

    The TET 2022 was conducted to select teachers for Classes 1 to 8. Candidates who excel in the exam would proceed to take part in the direct recruitment process and apply for the Teacher Recruitment Exams for a job in schools affiliated to the state government.

    AP TET Result expected today: Passing criteria, steps to check here

    To clear the AP TET exam, candidates must obtain the minimum passing marks.

    AP TET Result 2022 - Passing criteria

    • General: 60 percent and above
    • BC: 50 percent and above
    • SC, ST, PH and Ex-Servicemen: 40 percent and above

    The AP Teachers Eligibility Test will be valid for a lifetime.

    Tamil Nadu: Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) paper-I postponed Tamil Nadu: Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) paper-I postponed

    AP TET Result 2022: How to check?

    • Go to the official AP TET website - aptet.apcfss.in.
    • Now, click on the AP TET August 2022 Result link
    • Login by providing the required details
    • Submit
    • Your AP TET Result 2022will be displayed on the screen
    • Download and take a printout for future reference

    Comments

    More hyderabad News  

    Read more about:

    results andhra pradesh

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 7:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 14, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X