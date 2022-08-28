Keep youself updated with latestHyderabad News
AP PECET Results 2022 Declared: Steps to check

Hyderabad, Aug 28: Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur has released the Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test, AP PECET Results 2022 today. Candidates can now check their results on the official website of AP PECET.
AP PECET Results 2022: Steps To Download Scorecard
- Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PECET
- On homepage, click on the AP PECET score card link
- Fill in registration number, PECET hall ticket number and date of birth.
- Submit details and access the AP PECET results
- Download, and take a print out for further references.
Story first published: Sunday, August 28, 2022, 19:20 [IST]