    AP EAMCET 2020 Phase 2 seat allotment date and time details

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Jan 25: The AP EAMCET 2020 Phase 2 seat allotment will be released. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The allotment will be released today at 6 pm and candidates who have applied for the AP EAMCET are advised to keep a close watch on the official website. Below we are providing you the direct link to check the allotment as well as the steps to check the same. For more details you could check apecet.nic.in.

    How to check AP EAMCET 2020 2nd Phase seat allotment online?

    • Go to apecet.nic.in
    • Click on the AP EAMCET 2020 2nd Phase seat allotment
    • A PDF will open
    • Check the details
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Monday, January 25, 2021, 10:07 [IST]
