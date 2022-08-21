Comedian Munawar Faruqui in Hyderabad: Why is Telangana BJP opposing his show?

Amit Shah in Hyderabad, to meet Telugu actor Junior NTR

Hyderabad

oi-Prakash KL

Hyderabad, Aug 21: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who landed in Hyderabad on Sunday, will reportedly meet Telugu actor Junior NTR, grandson of former NT Rama Rao, former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

After landing in Hyderabad, Amit Shah visited the Ujjaini Mahakali Temple and offered prayers.

Shah will address a public meeting in Munugode, about 85 km from Hyderabad, in the evening. Munugode is set to go for a bypoll following the resignation of Congress legislator K Rajagopa Reddy.

Popular actor Junior NTR, former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao's grandson, who acted in the recent movie 'RRR', is also scheduled to meet Shah. However, it is not clear what the agenda of the meeting is.

Telangana | Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Sri Ujjaini Mahakal Matha Devasthanam in Secunderabad pic.twitter.com/aclAeDOYDC — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2022

In the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections before the State bifurcation, Junior NTR had campaigned for the Telugu Desam Party. Later, he distanced himself from politics to focus on his career in filmdom.

Telangana | Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits BJP worker M Satyanarayana's residence in Secunderabad. pic.twitter.com/LJNXCSZ86p — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2022

After offering prayers at the temple, Shah visited the residence of N Satyanarayana, a BJP worker at Secunderabad. Shah was accompanied by Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy and Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, said the State BJP in a press release.