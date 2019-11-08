  • search
    6 months on, stray cow visits this Andhra Pradesh cloth store and does this. Nobody knows why!

    Hyderabad, Nov 08: Stray cows wandering on the streets is a common sight in India. Interestingly, this cow has been visiting a cloth store in Mydukur in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district every day for a few hours for the past six months now.

    Every day, for the past six months, this stray cow enters a local shop--Sairam Showroom--and sits there for hours without disturbing anybody.

    Image Courtesy: Twitter

    While generally, shopkeepers try to shoo away these animals, but this shop owners treat the animal-like one among them and let it rest on the bed inside the shop.

    Nobody knows why the cows come to the shop every day; villagers call it a mystery.

    According to a report in Deccan Herald, the cow has been coming to the shop to cool down on hot summer days.

    It is learnt that the cow randomly picked this place and decided to sit there. The first time the cow entered the shop, the customers created a ruckus and the shop owner - Polimera Obayya - tried to push the cow out. The cow overlooked Obayya and sat for two-three hours, then got up and left.

    And since then, this became a habit. The cow comes regularly to the shop except when the shop is closed.

    In the video that has gone viral on various social media, the cow can be seen sitting on the shop's mattress maintaining a calm demeanour. As the people inside the shop go on about their usual business, the cow calmly sits and enjoys the cool breeze of the ceiling fan.

    However, this is not the first time cows have received warm treatment in India. Recently, a cow had entered IIT-B hostel number 3 and ate a book. The pictures of the cow with the half-eaten book went viral on social media since then. In another cattle-related incident, a cow entered a classroom at IIT-Bombay and casually roamed around, even as students fled in every direction.

