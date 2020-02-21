  • search
Trending Coronavirus Donald Trump
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    30-year-old rag-picker arrested for raping 8-year-old girl after luring her with chocolates

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Feb 21: A 30-year-old rag-picker was on Thursday arrested here for allegedly raping a eight-year- old girl after luring her with chocolates and 'pani puri', police said.

    The accused, staying in the neighbourhood of the girl, went to her hut on Wednesday and finding her alone lured her with chocolates and 'pani puri' and took her to a nearby park and allegedly raped her, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Panjagutta Division) Thirupathanna told PTI.

    30-year-old rag-picker arrested for raping 8-year-old girl after luring her with chocolates
    Representational Image

    The girl's parents, also rag-pickers, were not in the hut at the time of the incident.

    They later lodged a complaint with the police.

    25-year-old rape accused found hanging from tree in UP's Muzaffarnagar

    Based on the complaint, a case under IPC section 376 (rape) and other sections besides relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered and the rag-picker arrested, the police official said.

    More HYDERABAD News

    Read more about:

    arrested raping girl police crime news

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X