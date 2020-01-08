25-year-old woman employee working in hospitality firm commits suicide

  • search
    Hyderabad, Jan 07: A 25-year-old woman from Haryana working at a hospitality firm here allegedly committed suicide at her rented house here, police said on Tuesday.

    The woman's body was found hanging from the ceiling fan on Monday night and her male friend and her two roommates immediately shifted her to a nearby hospital where the doctor declared that she was dead, they said based on a complaint filed by one of the roommates.

    The woman, a native of Gurugram, came to Hyderabad in 2015 for studying and thereafter she had been working in the city. Police said she resorted to the extreme step due to some personal problems.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 17:09 [IST]
