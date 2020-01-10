21-year-old model allegedly raped by two, including minor

Hyderabad

pti-PTI

By PTI

Hyderabad, Jan 10: A 21-year-old model was allegedly raped by two people, including a minor in Hyderabad, police said on Friday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was raped by the duo in an inebirated state at her rented house on December 28 last year, they said.

In her complaint filed on January 7, she said they also threatened her with dire consequences if she lodged a police complaint and that they hadvideographed the act.

The woman claimed that one of the accused is the son of the owner of the hostel where she lived earlier, while the other was his friend.

Following her complaint, a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered and the duo were picked up for questioning, police said.