14-year-old girl abducted and raped by two youth at two separate hotels in Hyderabad

Operation Polo: How the princely state of Hyderabad was annexed from Nizam

Operation Polo: When Sardar Patel used his 'iron fist' to include Hyderabad in India

Hyderabad would have taken more years to get liberated If not for Patel: Amit Shah

2 women tonsured for abetting suicide of teen

Hyderabad

pti-PTI

Hyderabad, Sep 20: Two women in Nalgonda district of Telangana were allegedly tonsured on the orders of some community elders who held the two responsible for the suicide of a teenager, police said on Tuesday.

The teenager had died by suicide about a week ago and his funeral was conducted, they said. Later, his relatives reportedly found audio-records in his phone which allegedly indicated the women bargaining with the teen, aged 16 or 17, for money, the police said.

The teenager and the women belong to the same village in the district, they said. Suspecting that the two women drove the teen to death, they were tonsured, the police said based on a complaint by one of the women.

30 farmers dying by suicide every day in BJP rule: Congress

A case on charges, including illegal confinement, was registered and investigation on, police added.