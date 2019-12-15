  • search
    19-year-old calls sister's friend to house, allegedly rapes her

    Hyderabad, Dec 15: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her friend's elder brother at his house in Hyderabad on Saturday afternoon, police said.

    Representational Image

    The 19-year-old called the girl to his house saying that his sister wanted to meet her and when she went there, locked the door and allegedly raped her, police said the victim stays in the neighbourhood of the accused.

    Following a complaint by the girl's family, the teenager was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

    The teenager was absconding and efforts were on to nab him, police said.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 15, 2019, 10:00 [IST]
