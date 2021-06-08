YouTube
    Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray meets PM Modi over Maratha quota, cyclone aid

    New Delhi, June 8: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met Prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday over the Maratha reservation issue and financial aid for cyclone relief measures.
    Deputy Chief Minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan accompanied Thackeray.

    "Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Shri @AjitPawarSpeaks and Cabinet Minister Shri @AshokChavanINC called on PM @narendramodi. @OfficeofUT @CMOMaharashtra," the PMO tweeted.

    Thackeray and his cabinet colleagues of the Mahavikas Aghadi, a coalition of mainly the three parties - the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress, are in the national capital to discuss issues ranging from the contentious Marathi reservation and aid for the state post Cyclone Tauktae, among others.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 8, 2021, 14:32 [IST]
