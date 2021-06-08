Vaccine drive to get faster after adequate supply starts from June: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray

COVID-19: Be alert about any symptoms in children, Uddhav Thackeray to parents

Maharashtra Lockdown-like Covid curbs to continue beyond June 1, unlocking to be in phased manner

Health facilities should be upgraded to face third wave: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray meets PM Modi over Maratha quota, cyclone aid

Health

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 8: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met Prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday over the Maratha reservation issue and financial aid for cyclone relief measures.

Deputy Chief Minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan accompanied Thackeray.

"Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Shri @AjitPawarSpeaks and Cabinet Minister Shri @AshokChavanINC called on PM @narendramodi. @OfficeofUT @CMOMaharashtra," the PMO tweeted.

Thackeray and his cabinet colleagues of the Mahavikas Aghadi, a coalition of mainly the three parties - the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress, are in the national capital to discuss issues ranging from the contentious Marathi reservation and aid for the state post Cyclone Tauktae, among others.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, June 8, 2021, 14:32 [IST]