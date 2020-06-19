  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajya Sabha Election 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa's office shut after staff's kin tests COVID-19 positive

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Jun 19: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's office-cum-residence here was shut for sanitisation on Friday after an employee's relative tested positive for coronavirus. According to sources, a woman staff working at 'Krishna', the office-cum-residence of Yediyurappa did not turn up for duty for two days after her husband was infected by the virus.

    Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappas office shut after staffs kin tests COVID-19 positive

    "Her husband has been tested positive and not the woman, but still as a precautionary measure the entire building has been sanitised," an official told PTI.

    Karnataka govt advised to cancel Jayanti holidays for educational institutions

    The Chief Minister conducted all the important meetings of the day at the Vidhana Soudha instead of 'Krishna', sources said. Similarly, the Divisional office of the Bengaluru Railway Division was closed on Friday for disinfection after an employee was tested positive for coronavirus.

    "Consequent to an employee of SBC Division found COVID positive and the same communicated to divisional administration on June 18, it is informed that the Divisional Office will be closed on June 19 for disinfection," said an official communique to all the branch offices of Bangalore Railway Division of the South Western Railway. The letter said the office will reopen on Monday.

    More BS YEDIYURAPPA News

    Read more about:

    bs yediyurappa karnataka coronavirus

    Story first published: Friday, June 19, 2020, 13:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 19, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue