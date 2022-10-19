YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Guwahati Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Heroin worth Rs 20 crore seized and 2 peddlers arrested in Assam

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Guwahati, Oct 19: Heroin worth Rs 20 crore in the international market was seized on Tuesday and two peddlers were nabbed in Karimganj district of Assam, officials said here.

    Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said police have seized 2.5 kg of the narcotic packed in 194 soap cases from a vehicle.

    Heroin worth Rs 20 crore in the international market was seized
    Heroin worth Rs 20 crore in the international market was seized

    The heroin was "hidden inside a four-wheeler vehicle near Assam-Mizoram-Tripura tri junction area and (police) apprehended (the) two accused, who belong to Karimganj and Hailakandi today", he tweeted.

    A senior official said that the drugs were being transported from Mizoram.

    In a joint op by BSF & Assam Police, heroin worth over Rs 45 cr seizedIn a joint op by BSF & Assam Police, heroin worth over Rs 45 cr seized

    The chief minister also said that police in Karbi Anglong district seized 664 gm heroin at Bokajan and one peddler was apprehended.

    Karimganj district police during the last two days has seized 5,643 kgs of ganja worth Rs 30 crore coming from neighbouring states, officials said.

    Comments

    More guwahati News  

    Read more about:

    heroin seized arrested assam

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 9:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 19, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X