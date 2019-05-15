Assam HSLC result 2019 declared, how to check, toppers list and statistics
Guwahati, May 15: The Assam HSLC result 2019 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.
Statistics:
Total Students - 342691
First Division + Distinction + Star - 48599
Distinction - 5522
Distinction + Star - 16848
Second Division - 71020
Third Division - 82889
Toppers:
Meghashree Bora - 594
Pratyasha Medhi - 593
Chinmoy Hazarika - 593
Anushree Bhuyan - 591
Afreen Ahmed - 591
AHM:
Total Students - 9441
First Division + Distinction + Star - 600
Distinction - 20
Distinction + Star - 111
Second Division - 2102
Third Division -2608
Toppers:
Selim Ahmed - 561
Abdul Aziz - 553
Ilias Ali - 547
The exams were conducted from February 12 to March 14 2019. Last year over 6 lakh students had appeared for the exams. The results last year were declared on May 31. The results once declared will be available on sebaonline.org and exam results.net.
How to check Assam HSLC Result 2019:
- Go to sebaonline.org
- Click on the result link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download results
- Take a printout