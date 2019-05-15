  • search
    Assam HSLC result 2019 declared, how to check, toppers list and statistics

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Guwahati, May 15: The Assam HSLC result 2019 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    Assam HSLC result 2019 to be declared today, check time

    Statistics:

    Total Students - 342691
    First Division + Distinction + Star - 48599
    Distinction - 5522
    Distinction + Star - 16848

    Second Division - 71020
    Third Division - 82889

    Toppers:
    Meghashree Bora - 594
    Pratyasha Medhi - 593
    Chinmoy Hazarika - 593
    Anushree Bhuyan - 591
    Afreen Ahmed - 591

    AHM:
    Total Students - 9441
    First Division + Distinction + Star - 600
    Distinction - 20
    Distinction + Star - 111

    Second Division - 2102
    Third Division -2608

    Toppers:
    Selim Ahmed - 561
    Abdul Aziz - 553
    Ilias Ali - 547

    The exams were conducted from February 12 to March 14 2019. Last year over 6 lakh students had appeared for the exams. The results last year were declared on May 31. The results once declared will be available on sebaonline.org and exam results.net.

    How to check Assam HSLC Result 2019:

    • Go to sebaonline.org
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout
