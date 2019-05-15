Assam HSLC result 2019 declared, how to check, toppers list and statistics

Guwahati

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Guwahati, May 15: The Assam HSLC result 2019 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

Statistics:

Total Students - 342691

First Division + Distinction + Star - 48599

Distinction - 5522

Distinction + Star - 16848

Second Division - 71020

Third Division - 82889

Toppers:

Meghashree Bora - 594

Pratyasha Medhi - 593

Chinmoy Hazarika - 593

Anushree Bhuyan - 591

Afreen Ahmed - 591

AHM:

Total Students - 9441

First Division + Distinction + Star - 600

Distinction - 20

Distinction + Star - 111

Second Division - 2102

Third Division -2608

Toppers:

Selim Ahmed - 561

Abdul Aziz - 553

Ilias Ali - 547

The exams were conducted from February 12 to March 14 2019. Last year over 6 lakh students had appeared for the exams. The results last year were declared on May 31. The results once declared will be available on sebaonline.org and exam results.net.

How to check Assam HSLC Result 2019:

Go to sebaonline.org

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout