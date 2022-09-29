YouTube
    Assam: Boat capsizes in Brahmaputra, senior official among several missing

    Guwahati, Sep 29: At least 10 persons including a Circle Officer were missing following a boat capsize at Dhubri district in Assam. According to local media reports, operation is on to rescue missing persons.

    The incident occurred when around 30 persons on board the boat hit a pillar of the under-construction bridge and capsized. Following the incident, some of the passengers swam to safety while SDRF also rescued some of them.

    According to locals, many school children were also on the boat. It carried around 10 motorbikes as well.

    24 dead, 30 missing after boat capsizes in Bangladesh's Karatoa river

    It is learned that Dhubri Circle Officer Sanju Das, along with other field officials who were returning from inspecting erosion-affected areas caused by the Brahmaputra were also on the boat.

    The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was deployed to rescue the people. Additional deep divers have also been deployed to rescue the missing people.

    Thursday, September 29, 2022, 17:34 [IST]
    X