India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Assam: 4 injured in explosion in Guwahati, ULFA-I claims responsibility

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Guwahati, Oct 13: ULFA-I claimed responsibility for the blast in which four people were injured in Guwahati on Saturday. Police has cordoned off the blast site Shukleshwar Ghat and the probe is underway.

    Assam: 4 injured in explosion in Guwahati. Courtesy: ANI news
    Assam: 4 injured in explosion in Guwahati. Courtesy: ANI news

    "Around 11:45 am, an explosion occurred at the riverfront. Preliminary investigation rules out any sabotage activity. Bomb disposal squad is present at the spot, further investigation is underway, " news agency ANI quoted Joint CP Diganta Borah as saying. 

    Assam DGP Kuladhar Saikia, said, "Security in Guwahati city will be heightened immediately: Assam DGP on explosion near Shukleshwar Ghat today." 

    Assam Chief Minister Sarbanada Sonowal condemned the incident. He tweeted, " I strongly condemn the untoward incident at MG Road (Riverside), Panbazar Police Station area in Guwahati. We are ensuring that all injured are duly taken care of. @assampolice has been instructed to carry out a thorough investigation into the matter."

    Read more about:

    assam guwahati

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue