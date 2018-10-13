Assam: 4 injured in explosion in Guwahati, ULFA-I claims responsibility

Guwahati, Oct 13: ULFA-I claimed responsibility for the blast in which four people were injured in Guwahati on Saturday. Police has cordoned off the blast site Shukleshwar Ghat and the probe is underway.

"Around 11:45 am, an explosion occurred at the riverfront. Preliminary investigation rules out any sabotage activity. Bomb disposal squad is present at the spot, further investigation is underway, " news agency ANI quoted Joint CP Diganta Borah as saying.

Assam DGP Kuladhar Saikia, said, "Security in Guwahati city will be heightened immediately: Assam DGP on explosion near Shukleshwar Ghat today."

Assam Chief Minister Sarbanada Sonowal condemned the incident. He tweeted, " I strongly condemn the untoward incident at MG Road (Riverside), Panbazar Police Station area in Guwahati. We are ensuring that all injured are duly taken care of. @assampolice has been instructed to carry out a thorough investigation into the matter."