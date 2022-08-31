Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping teenager

Gurgaon

pti-PTI

Ambala, Aug 31: A court here has sentenced a man to 20 years imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2019. Additional Session Judge, Fast Track court Ambala, Aarti Singh awarded the sentence to Sarfaraz, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday.

In his complaint to the police, the father of the girl had said that Sarfaraz worked in his field as a labourer. He had said that his daughter went missing from his house on January 21, 2019 and Sarfaraz also left the job on the same day without informing him and he suspects that the labourer might have abducted her.

According to the prosecution, the police had raided several places in search of Sarfaraz. A few months back he was nabbed from Uttar Pradesh and the girl was also recovered from his possession. The medical examination of the girl was conducted in a civil hospital at Naraingarh.

The statement of the girl was also recorded in the court. The girl stated to the police that the accused took her to a village in Uttar Pradesh. Later he took her to the house of his sister at Delhi where she was sexually assaulted. He also took her to Mumbai and Ahmedabad where she was repeatedly raped.

After a few days he again took her to the village in Uttar Pradesh. He also threatened her with dire consequences if she attempted to escape , the survivor had said.