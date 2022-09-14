Haryana's Nuh panchayat plans to boycott cow slaughterers

Nuh, Sep 14: A gram panchayat here has announced a social boycott of cow slaughterers and also issued a warning of fining villagers who do not follow it.

Residents of three villages under the Umra gram panchayat of Nagina block held a congregation on Sunday at an anganwadi and decided the social boycott of cow slaughterers. This decision came after the Nuh police's appeal to people to cooperate with it in stopping cow slaughter in the district.

The panchayat also issued a warning that those who do not follow the boycott will be fined Rs 21,000. Ruzdar, father-in-law of Sahista, sarpanch of Umra gram panchayat, said some of his villagers are involved in cow slaughter and smuggling.

"Due to this, not only the village but the area is being defamed," he said, adding that prominent people of Umra, Danibas and Pratapbas villages under the gram panchayat have decided to boycott cow slaughterers and smugglers.

"In addition to it, whoever deals with these cow smugglers will be fined Rs 21,000 while any person who gives information about cow slaughter or cow smugglers will be rewarded with Rs 21,000 by the panchayat," said Ruzdar.

It was also decided by the panchayat that they will visit other villages to get cow slaughter completely stopped. When contacted, Nuh Superintendent of Police Varun Singla said such resolutions make an impact. "The cow slaughter is now being tackled through boycott of offenders by villagers themselves, apart from enforcement of law by police," Singla said.