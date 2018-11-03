Gurugram: Two-month old infant killed for revenge

Gurugram, Nov 3: In a shocking incident, a two-and-a-half baby was allegedly killed by a 28-year-old man who wanted to take a revenge from the infant's father. The incident shows how anger can consume a person so much that it clouds normal thinking and leads a person to commit a crime as heinous as this.

The accused, Manjit Ram, has been arrested and the police said that he confessed during questioning that he strangled the infant and buried his body. Manjit Ram allegedly felt insulted by a remark that the infant's father passed at a gathering organised at the latter's house, reported Hindustan Times.

Also Read | India's daughters under attack: 5-year-old girl raped, killed by neighbour in Jharkhand

After baby's father said something which offended Ram, he immediately left the venue of the gathering and kidnapped the baby boy on Thursday night. Manjit Ram later strangled him in a fit of rage.

Police said he allegedly buried the body underneath debris at a vacant plot near his own house.

"The accused reportedly took offence to a remark passed at him and immediately got up to leave. He allegedly threatened the minor's father that he would "regret and cry later" an HT reported quoted SHO, Sohna city police station, Bhartender Kumar, as saying.

Also Read | Delhi: Bawana govt teacher killed; three including husband arrested

Manjit Ram was arrested after the baby's father's complaint.