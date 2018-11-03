  • search

Gurugram: Two-month old infant killed for revenge

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Gurugram, Nov 3: In a shocking incident, a two-and-a-half baby was allegedly killed by a 28-year-old man who wanted to take a revenge from the infant's father. The incident shows how anger can consume a person so much that it clouds normal thinking and leads a person to commit a crime as heinous as this.

    Gurugram: Two-month old infant killed for revenge
    Representational Image

    The accused, Manjit Ram, has been arrested and the police said that he confessed during questioning that he strangled the infant and buried his body. Manjit Ram allegedly felt insulted by a remark that the infant's father passed at a gathering organised at the latter's house, reported Hindustan Times.

    Also Read | India's daughters under attack: 5-year-old girl raped, killed by neighbour in Jharkhand

    After baby's father said something which offended Ram, he immediately left the venue of the gathering and kidnapped the baby boy on Thursday night. Manjit Ram later strangled him in a fit of rage.

    Police said he allegedly buried the body underneath debris at a vacant plot near his own house.

    "The accused reportedly took offence to a remark passed at him and immediately got up to leave. He allegedly threatened the minor's father that he would "regret and cry later" an HT reported quoted SHO, Sohna city police station, Bhartender Kumar, as saying.

    Also Read | Delhi: Bawana govt teacher killed; three including husband arrested

    Manjit Ram was arrested after the baby's father's complaint.

    Read more about:

    crime murder gurugram haryana

    Story first published: Saturday, November 3, 2018, 11:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 3, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue