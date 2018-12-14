  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Gurgaon: Sex racket busted; 8 women among 12 arrested

    By
    |

    Gurgaon, Dec 14: The police in Gurgaon arrested 12 people, including eight women, from a guest house for allegedly running a sex racket.

    Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted at the guest house on Thursday night in sector 45, a police official said, as per a PTI report.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "A team headed by Poonam Hooda, the SHO of Metro Police Station, raided the guest house and arrested 12 people, including eight women, on the charge of running a sex racket," Gurgaon police PRO Subhash Bokan said.

    [Big sex racket busted in J&K: 11 booked]

    "Of women arrested five are Indians and the rest belonged to Uzbekistan, Bangladesh," he said.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    More gurgaon NewsView All

    Read more about:

    sex racket gurgaon

    Story first published: Friday, December 14, 2018, 23:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 14, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue