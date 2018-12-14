Gurgaon: Sex racket busted; 8 women among 12 arrested

Gurgaon

oi-Vikas SV

Gurgaon, Dec 14: The police in Gurgaon arrested 12 people, including eight women, from a guest house for allegedly running a sex racket.

Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted at the guest house on Thursday night in sector 45, a police official said, as per a PTI report.

"A team headed by Poonam Hooda, the SHO of Metro Police Station, raided the guest house and arrested 12 people, including eight women, on the charge of running a sex racket," Gurgaon police PRO Subhash Bokan said.

"Of women arrested five are Indians and the rest belonged to Uzbekistan, Bangladesh," he said.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs