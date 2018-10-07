UP: Body of 7-year-old girl found on Mosque's terrace

Ghaziabad, Oct 7: The dead body of a 7-year-old girl has been found on the terrace of a Mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district. The incident took place at a Mosque in Muradnagar.

It appears to be a case of murder, reported news agency ANI quoting SSP Ghaziabad.

Also Read | Ghaziabad: BSF constable shoots and kills colleague

"Prima facie the murder took place by strangulation," the police official said.

The cops have reached the spot to probe the matter.

Further details are awaited.

For More Ghaziabad News, Click Here