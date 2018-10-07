  • search

UP: Body of 7-year-old girl found on Mosque's terrace

By
    Ghaziabad, Oct 7: The dead body of a 7-year-old girl has been found on the terrace of a Mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district. The incident took place at a Mosque in Muradnagar.

    It appears to be a case of murder, reported news agency ANI quoting SSP Ghaziabad.

    "Prima facie the murder took place by strangulation," the police official said.

    The cops have reached the spot to probe the matter.

    Further details are awaited.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 7, 2018, 10:48 [IST]
