    Lok Sabha pols preparations: 18,000 security personnel deployed in Ghaziabad

    By PTI
    Ghaziabad, Apr 9: Ahead of polling on Thursday, authorities have deployed 18,000 security personnel in Ghaziabad district for the peaceful conduct of the election process.

    Image for representation only
    The security personnel include police officials and para military forces. District Magistrate Ritu Maheswari said 212 sector magistrates 29 zonal magistrates and 11 super zonal magistrates will be on duty to during the polling.

    Forty-six polling stations have been identified as "vulnerable" and 174 polling stations as "critical". On all these polling stations stringent security measures have been taken, the official said.

    After the model code of conduct came into effect, police have recovered Rs 27.23 lakh in cash, 98.475 kg gold, 2.5 kg silver and 78 kg psychotropic substance during special drives, he said.

