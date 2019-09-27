  • search
    Ghaziabad, Sep 27: BEL engineering jobs for experienced personnel is up for grabs and the last date to apply for these 9 BE/Btech jobs for Electronics, Mechanical and Civil engineers have been extended to October 2. Nine Senior engineer vacancies and two manager vacancies have been announced and BEL notification download link is given below.

    BEL Sr engineer/ manager vacancies the last date has been extended from September 28 to October 2. Click Here to view the corrigendum issued in this regard.

    Engineering Jobs at BEL

    The mode of application is both offline and online, and the BEL engineering jobs application form download link is given below. BEL recruitment for SR.ENGINEER (E-III GRADE) -PERMANENT / FIXED TERM would be done through Written Test and Interview.

    BEL engineering jobs application form download link:

    BEL Sr Engineer jobs and manager opening notification and application form download: Click Here

    BEL application form download for the post of Sr. Engineer (Permanent / Fixed Term) and Manager (Fixed Term) for Ghaziabad Unit: Click Here

    BEL jobs online payment link: Click Here

    Direct link to for BEL Engineering jobs/Manager vacancies and how to apply:

    • Visit bel-india.in
    • Go to careers section and select recruitment advertisements. S
    • Scroll down to the section "Application for the post of Sr. Engineer (Permanent / Fixed Term) and Manager (Fixed Term) for Ghaziabad Unit."
    • Here you will links to download notification as well as the application form.
    • Download the application form and fill it up. Put the filled up form along with the photocopies of the documents mentioned in the official notification in an envelope. Also send payment challan of online payment.
    • Seal the envelop and write this in bold on the envelop - "Application for the post of Sr. Engineer - Electronics/Civil/Mechanical/Electrical or Manager (Civil)" and addressed to DGM (HR&A), Bharat Electronics Limited, Sahibabad Industrial Area, Ghaziabad - 201010 by post/courier.
    • All the candidates have to send both hard copy and excel sheet. All the candidates have to send their details in excel sheet in the format (refer ANNEXURE-A) at email: hrbelgad@bel.co.in The subject of the e-mail should be-Application for the post of Sr. Engineer - Electronics/Civil/Mechanical/Electrical or Manager (Civil).
    • For more instructions: Click Here

    ITI Jobs: BEL walk-in selection for ITI Apprentices on September 29:

    BEL ITI vacancies have been announced and BEL walk-in-interview for ITI apprentices in Fitter, Turner, Machinist, Electronics, Mechanic and Electrician fields is on September 29.

    The selection will be through written test and the candidates must produce a copy

    of Apprentice Portal Registration copy, class 10th passing certificate and ITI certificate.

    BEL ITI apprentice walk-in-interview address, BEL ITI written exam syllabus:

    BEL ITI written test question paper will be based on basic subjects of ITI discipline. ITI apprentice openings are for Fitter, Turner, Machinist, Electronics, Mechanic and Electrician pots.

    BEL ITI Apprentice: Walk-in-interview address, date and time:

    29.09.2019 - 09:00 AM

    Bharat Electronics

    Limited, Ravindranath

    Tagore Road,

    Machilipatnam - 521001

    BEL ITI apprentice vacancies official notification download link: Click Here

